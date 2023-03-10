Security

Turkish drone targets vehicle in Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal

Ramak Ramazan, the mayor of Chamchamal, told Kurdistan24 that the attack was carried out in the village of Saydan, in the Qarahanjir district.
The town of Chamchamal. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday targeted a vehicle in the suburbs of Chamchamal in Sulaimani province, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) headquarters is located.

PKK-affiliated media outlets announced the attack, resulting in the killing of three people and injuring two others, without identifying the names of the victims.

Kurdistan24 reporter revealed that due to persistent Turkish airstrikes, many of the villagers have evacuated, leaving only two households, who are shepherds. 

In May 2022, two Turkish drones bombed a car near the town of Chamchamal, killing all five passengers. According to security sources, PKK is active in this area. 

The decades-long conflict between the PKK and Turkey has taken place in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region, where border towns and their inhabitants are at risk. 

