Culture

PHOTOS: Baghdad hosts western-style music festival

A day earlier, another concert was held with the famous Iraqi singer, Ilham al-Madfai, in the southern oil-rich Basra province.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A young artist performs during the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
A young artist performs during the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Iraq Iraq Culture Pop music

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, held the 3rd annual Western Music Festival on Friday, with performances from several music genres. Hundreds of young Iraqis attended the event.

Contrary to the conservative culture in Baghdad, young girls and boys are seen dancing on a neon-lit floor to all forms of western music, including jazz, rock, pop, and hip-hop. One performer is seen wearing a cut-off leather jacket. 

Young women attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtada Lateef/AFP)
Young women attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)

The city, which still bears the scars of decades-long wars and sectarian strife, is gradually embracing cultural events, several of which have been criticized by religious segments of the society. 

Youths attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Youths attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)

A day earlier, another concert was held with the famous Iraqi singer, Ilham al-Madfai, in the southern oil-rich Basra province.

Youths attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Youths attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)

These musical events are not supported by all. In fact, senior politicians and religious preachers started a condemnation campaign in 2021 after a popular Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan, took off his T-shirt during a performance, attended by many Iraqi families.

Young women attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Young women attend the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)

Furthermore, Iraq’s Babylon arts festival, relaunched in Iraq almost after 20 years, faced strong backlash from the religious community. They demanded the event be canceled as it was “contrary to Iraqi culture codes and values.” 

Young artists perform during the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Young artists perform during the third edition of the Western Music Festival in Baghdad, March 10, 2023. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive