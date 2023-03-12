Political rivalries should not threaten national interests, says PM Barzani  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday said that tensions between political parties should not “cross red lines”—such as the national interests of the Kurdistan region.

Speaking to a group of youths at an event in Duhok, organized by the Kurdistan Democratic Youth Union of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), PM Barzani addressed the concerns of the younger generation regarding recent tensions between the two ruling political parties. He explained that conflict and political rivalries are normal and healthy, as long as they do not threaten national interests.

“There are certain red lines which cannot be crossed,” and “protecting national interests” must be above any partisan ambitions. “Neither the ruling parties nor the opposition should cross these lines,” Barzani said, urging the youth to evaluate the performance of the political parties based on actions serving national interests.

As the Region commemorates the anniversary of the 1991 Uprising against the former regime of Saddam Hussein, PM Barzani recalled the hardships endured by the nation during those challenging times and asked the new generation to be “mindful” of that history.

“One who does not know his history or past will not be able to build a better future,” he asserted, urging all to overcome the challenges through collective efforts.

The premier highlighted the efforts that his cabinet has undertaken to include more youth in his cabinet.

“We have employed talented, smart, and young professionals in my office and across the government, regardless of their political affiliations,” PM Barzani emphasized. He praised the contributions of the young staff in his cabinet’s flagship projects, including the introduction of an electronic payment system, and an online visa platform, as well as a pilot project in exporting Kurdish pomegranates abroad.

PM Barzani pledged to continue to serve the young population and asked them not to “fall into the trap” of those attempting to demoralize them.

KRG builds financial foundations

Regarding the recently launched financial inclusion program, My Account initiative, PM Barzani said the objective was to create an infrastructure for an advanced electronic payment system.

The plan aims to digitize all transactions across the heavily cash-reliant Region by providing credit cards for public servants and the wider public for their banking needs. The goal is to have a fully digital government by 2025.

“You do not have to wait until 2025, citizens will see new improvements every month and year,” Barzani said.

‘Honesty, loyalty, patriotism

In response to a question about the qualities he has adopted from KDP President Masoud, his father, the premier said there are three important qualities.

“It is true that I am his son, but I have always been by his side as a servant,” the PM explained, adding “honesty, loyalty, and patriotism” are the qualities I have learned from him.

Launched for the first time in Duhok, the one-day-long forum will host a panel of six researchers who are expected to present their findings and recommendations on various issues, including artificial technology, education, and narcotics.

PM Barzani also inaugurated an exhibition as part of the forum, where several young entrepreneurs presented their work, ranging from innovative solutions to handicrafts.