Car crash kills five, including two children, in Erbil

The crashed car, in which five were killed, as a result of a fall from mountain pass, March 13, 2023. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five people have died when their vehicle overturned on a mountain pass in northern Erbil, marking one of the deadliest car accidents that the Kurdish region has witnessed recently.

A mother her son and daughter, and two grandchildren, were killed in the incident, according to a statement from the local police. 

“They were on a family trip to Ranya,” Nizar Chato, the son of the killed mother, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday. Four others have been wounded in the deadly incident.

Also, on Friday, another bloody accident in Akre resulted in the death of three people returning home from a picnic.

Mobile phone usage and excessive speeding are two leading causes of fatal accidents, well as not adhering to driving safety measures, such as wearing seatbelts. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of seatbelts reduces death rates by 45% and serious injury by 50%. 

