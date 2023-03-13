Student delegation of prestigious European academy visits Kurdistan Region, meets PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received a delegation of students from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, the delegation praised the development, reconstruction, and peaceful coexistence they witnessed during their visit to the Kurdistan Region.

The PM welcomed the students and wished them a successful career in diplomacy and foreign relations. Barzani opened the meeting by highlighting his cabinet's reform agenda and various projects that are ongoing.

“We have an ambitious plan” that includes diversifying the economy, by developing the agricultural, banking, industry, and tourism sectors; creating e-government to provide faster and easier services to our citizens; and increasing the private sector and entrepreneurship opportunities for our young generation. We recently launched an electronic payment system as a part of an initiative to go paperless by 2025, the premier added.

In response to the questions from the attendees, PM Barzani highlighted the latest developments in Iraq, the Kurdish region, and its impact on regional relations in the Middle East.

The importance of resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad according to the country’s constitution was also discussed in the meeting.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, this year’s trip was the Academy’s sixth trip to the region.

Austria and the Kurdistan Region enjoy close diplomatic relations. Vienna was the first European country to launch direct flights to and from Erbil through Austrian Airlines in 2006, connecting the Kurdish capital with major EU and US destinations.

The European country is also home to a sizable Kurdish diaspora community, many of whom migrated to the country in the 1970s.