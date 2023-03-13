Politics

Kurdistan Region begins to prepare for parliamentary elections: KRG spokesperson

The spokesperson added that other measures will be taken after the election date is determined.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Jutiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson. (Photo: KRG)
Jutiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan parliamentary election Jutiar Adel Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jutiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, on Monday announced that the KRG supports holding elections and is ready to provide any necessary logistical and financial assistance. 

"Preparations for elections have started in the Kurdistan Region, including allocating a budget” to secure free and fair elections, Adel said.

The spokesperson added that other measures will be taken after the election date is determined.

On Saturday, a number of Kurdish political parties agreed on several points to hold elections this year.

Read More: Kurdistan Region’s political parties reach agreement on several elections items

Due to political disputes on amending the election law, the ruling Kurdish parties could not hold the elections that were supposed to take place in October last year.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive