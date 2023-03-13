Kurdistan Region begins to prepare for parliamentary elections: KRG spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jutiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, on Monday announced that the KRG supports holding elections and is ready to provide any necessary logistical and financial assistance.

"Preparations for elections have started in the Kurdistan Region, including allocating a budget” to secure free and fair elections, Adel said.

The spokesperson added that other measures will be taken after the election date is determined.

On Saturday, a number of Kurdish political parties agreed on several points to hold elections this year.

Due to political disputes on amending the election law, the ruling Kurdish parties could not hold the elections that were supposed to take place in October last year.