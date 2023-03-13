KDP leader Masoud Barzani, the Swedish Ambassador discuss threats of extremism in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Monday received Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Jessica Svardstrom, in Erbil, according to a statement.

Both sides addressed the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, obstacles to stability in Iraq and the Region, as well as the implementation of the Iraqi government's agenda, the statement from the Barzani Headquarters read.

The threats of extremism and sectarianism on the future of Iraq and the region were also discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

The implementation of the Sinjar agreement and the normalization of the situation in Sinjar were also addressed.

The Swedish Ambassador expressed her country's support for the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, President Masoud Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Swedish people and government for always opening their doors to the Kurdish people in difficult times and supporting the Kurdish cause.