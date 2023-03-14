Iraq’s Al-Sudani to visit Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani is expected to visit the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday and meet with the Kurdish region’s top officials, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

It is his first official visit to the Kurdistan Region since he took office as Prime Minister last October.

In addition to his meeting with the Region’s top officials, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani in Erbil on Tuesday, Al-Sudani will travel to Sulaimani and attend the American University of Iraq Sulaimani (AUIS) Suli Forum on Wednesday, the event’s organizer announced.

Al-Sudani’s cabinet was formed following over a year of political wrangling in 2022 over the formation of the government.

The Region’s two ruling parties, the KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are part of the coalition, Administering the State, that formed the government.

Reiterating support for Al-Sudani’s cabinet, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani recently called for the implementation of the agreement that the political parties reached to form the government to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Iraqi cabinet approved a 3-year budget plan, which includes 12.67% of the federal budget to be allocated to the Kurdistan Region, and $307 million for civil servants. The bill is now before the Iraqi parliament for consideration and passage.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has asserted that the Kurdistan region for the first time was included in preparing the federal budget for the country.