PM Barzani reiterates KRG support for parliamentary elections to Swedish diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During his meeting with the Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, Jessica Svärdström, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the KRG readiness to facilitate holding parliamentary elections “at an appropriate time” in 2023.

He confirmed that the region’s political parties are in discussion to amend the election law, which delayed the process by a year, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The officials also discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. PM Barzani briefed the Nordic diplomat on the ongoing reform program that his government has undertaken since July 2019 in various sectors, including the digitalization of public services.

They also spoke about implementing the Sinjar Agreement, struck between Erbil and Baghdad in 2020, to normalize the administrative and security situation in the Yezidi-majority town and to return the internally displaced people to their homes.

Resolving the outstanding issues between the federal and regional governments in accordance with the Iraqi constitution was also discussed.