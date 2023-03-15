PM Barzani thanks Iraqi government for recognizing Halabja as a province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the Iraqi government’s recent decision to recognize Halabja as the country’s 19th province, according to a statement from the government.

PM Barzani hoped the decision, which was issued by Baghdad on Monday, would help the reconstruction and development of the Kurdish city, which the former Saddam Hissein regime bombed with chemical weapons in 1988, resulting in the death of at least 5,000 civilians, including women and children.

During his meeting with the Iraqi premier in Erbil on Tuesday, PM Barzani urged Al-Sudani to compensate the families of the victims of the atrocities according to the constitution.

PM Barzani hailed the “good cooperation” between Erbil and Baghdad that led to the recent approval of the federal budget, hoping it will lead to final passage and implementation.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will cooperate with the federal government to implement the provisions of the proposed law, according to the statement.

Delivering remarks at the 7th Suli Forum at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS), Al-Sudani described the progress on the budget bill as “vital” to resolving the country’s challenges: unemployment, combating poverty and corruption.

Regarding progress regarding an oil and gas law, Al-Sudani said his government is working to reach an agreement with Erbil.

“Let us leave the language of ‘outstanding problems’ and replace it with the language of sustainable projects and shared economic opportunities for the sake of sustainable and equitable life for all Iraqis,” Al-Sudani said of the lingering issues between the two governments.