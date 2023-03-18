Politics

Russian Senator on Kurdish Issue in Syria 

author_image Kurdistan 24
Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev speaking during a panel. (Photo: Tobias Hase/Getty Images)
Syria Russia Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Konstantin Kosachev, senator of the Russian Federation and the Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, told Kurdistan24 that Russia doesn’t want to resolve the Kurdish issue in Syria at the expense of one side and in favor of another.

“Of course, we are in contact with all Syrian political sides and this is a good dimension, which benefits the normalization process in Syria, even though there are disputes between the parties,” Kosachev said.

Regarding their involvement in Syria, the senator confirmed that they’re not looking for their own interests in Syria and noted that they “don’t want to resolve Kurdish issue in Syria at the expense of one side and in favor of another.”

Moreover, he reiterated that It is important to find a political solution in Syria so that all the concerns of the rival political parties will be met and addressed in Syria.

The conflict in Syria began in 2011 after the opposition groups voiced their concern against the continued rule of the Assad family.

The Syrian regime, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, responded with military force plunging the country into a 12-year civil war with millions killed or displaced.

