President Masoud Barzani hosts diplomats in Erbil ahead of Newroz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday hosted diplomats and representatives of various international organizations based in Erbil and Baghdad, ahead of the Newroz celebrations.

The members of the international coalition against ISIS were among the guests as well, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the Kurdish leader’s office.

A large number of the delegations arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday morning.

Barzani briefed the diplomats and officials on the significance of the national holiday for the Kurdish nation and hoped they will enjoy the celebrations during their stay in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish leader spoke about the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, particularly the current relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

There is a “good opportunity” and “goodwill” to resolve the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government on the basis of the constitution, according to Barzani.

The leader hailed the recent visit by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani to the Region as an opportunity to create understanding between the two sides on the issues, the statement added.

Barzani said the Kurdish parliamentary elections should be held this year.

Regarding the participation of the ethnic and religious components in the elections, Barzani said, no party should interfere in their affairs, per the statement.

Whatever system the communities and the United Nations prefer for the participation of those groups is also acceptable to the KDP, Barzani said.

Barzani also responded to the questions from diplomats and other officials.

The delegations are set to meet with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday evening for a dinner reception at Mount Korek in the northern Erbil province, ahead of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, celebrated on March 21.

After spending two days in Erbil, the delegations will visit Sulaimani province to attend another reception that will be held by Iraqi President Abdul-Lateef Rashid on the occasion of Newroz.