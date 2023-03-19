Security

Two more bodies in crashed helicopter found

The security source in the area told Kurdistan24 that the second helicopter fell in an area far from the presence of Kurdistan Region security forces.
Turkish soldiers during a military operation in Iraq. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday, the bodies of two people who were killed in the helicopter crash on Wednesday night in Duhok province have been found by Chamanke subdistrict security forces.

On Friday, the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that nine fighters were killed in Wednesday’s helicopter crash in Duhok province.

Due to decades of conflict between Turkey and the PKK, hundreds of villages have been evacuated, some of which are located in the Chamanke subdistrict.

