Newroz is a symbol of unity, success and freedom, says PM Barzani 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, known as Newroz.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all Kurdistani people and the brave Peshmerga forces, internal security forces as well as the families of the martyrs,” Barzani said.

The premier called on picnic-goers to adhere to the driving safety measures and protect the environment during their celebrations.

PM Barzani described the celebration as a “symbol of unity, success, and freedom,” and extended his greetings to all the people of Kurdistan, the families of martyrs, and members of the security forces.

PM Barzani called on the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ministers and deputy prime minister to return back to the Council of Ministers session, which they had not attended for months.

“For the sake of public interest, creating a positive atmosphere and alleviating the people’s concerns, I, again, call on the deputy prime minister and the PUK ministerial team to return back to the cabinet meetings, where all issues and concerns can be properly addressed,” Barzani wrote.

President Masoud Barzani earlier on Monday extended his greetings on the national occasion.