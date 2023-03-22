Kurdistan Region to observe Ramadan on Thursday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ramadan will begin in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday, according to religious authorities.

The Region’s moon-sighting committee convened on Tuesday afternoon in various parts of the Kurdistan Region to observe the crescent moon, whose appearance marks the arrival of Ramadan and the end of Sha’ban.

The officials could not see the new moon on Tuesday, therefore, the start of the one-month fast will begin on Thursday, the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs announced.

The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan, tasked with managing the affairs of the Sunni sect in the country, also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramadan. The Shiite endowment has not yet issued a statement about the beginning of the religious holiday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have similarly announced Thursday as the beginning of the fasting month.

Lasting either 29 or 30 days, Muslims during the month will abstain from all kinds of drinking and eating from dawn to dusk.

Fasting is one of the main pillars of Islamic belief and is an obligation on all able-bodied believers.

Eid Al Fitr, a religious feast celebrated at the end of Ramadan, will fall on April 21 or 22. The sighting committee will determine the exact date towards the end of the month.