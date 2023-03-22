PM Barzani congratulates Muslims on start of Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his warmest congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the start of the month of Ramadan, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government.

PM Barzani asked God to accept everyone's prayers and fasting and make the month of Ramadan a source of happiness and prosperity for the Kurdistan Region and the world, per the statement.

The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan, tasked with managing the affairs of the Sunni sect in the country, also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramadan. The Shiite endowment has not yet issued a statement about the beginning of the religious holiday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have similarly announced Thursday as the beginning of the fasting month.

Lasting either 29 or 30 days, Muslims during the month will abstain from all kinds of drinking and eating from dawn to dusk.

Fasting is one of the main pillars of Islamic belief and is an obligation of all able-bodied believers.

Eid Al Fitr, a religious feast celebrated at the end of Ramadan, will fall on April 21 or 22. The sighting committee will determine the exact date towards the end of the month.