Today’s arbitration decision in favor of the Iraqi government against Turkey will not impede our relations with the Iraqi Federal government, KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) good relations with the Iraqi federal government.

“Our recent understandings with Baghdad have laid the groundwork for us to overcome the arbitration ruling today,” PM Barzani wrote in the tweet.

“A team from the KRG will visit Baghdad for talks tomorrow to build on the goodwill of our discussions,” Barzani added.

A team from the KRG will visit Baghdad for talks tomorrow to build on the goodwill of our discussions -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 25, 2023

Also, KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources on Saturday issued a statement regarding the recent Paris International Court of Arbitration’s decision on the exportation of the Kurdistan Region oil to Turkey.

KRG and the Iraqi federal government have reached a preliminary agreement and good understanding within the framework of the Iraqi constitution, the statement added.

KRG Premier is in regular contact with the Iraqi Prime Minister. The international court in Paris decision in favor of the Iraqi government against Turkey will not prevent our relations with the government of Baghdad, per the statement.

Moreover, KRG will continue its relations with Baghdad until a fundamental, legal, and constitutional solution is reached, according to the statement.