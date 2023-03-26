Canada condemns Iranian drone attack on US forces in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned “the deadly drone attack against U.S. personnel in Syria,” and added they were “deeply concerned by its Iranian origin.”

“Our condolences go to the family of the U.S. contractor killed in the attack, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Canada also called on the “Iranian regime to cease all actions that threaten regional and international peace and stability. Canada will continue to stand with the United States to defend and uphold the rules-based international order.”

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 19 members of Iranian-backed armed groups and Syrian forces were killed on Friday by US strikes in response to Thursday’s drone attack by a pro-Iranian group which killed a U.S. contractor at a base near Hasakah.

Iran and Syria both condemned the US air strikes.

Retired US army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a former spokesman for the US-led Coalition in Iraq, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday that the “United States has sent a strong message to the Iranian aligned militia groups in Syria.”

“Attacks on US forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces from Iranian militias will not be tolerated,” he added.

The United States has approximately 900 troops in northeast Syria.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran against further assaults by its proxies on U.S. troops in northeast Syria.

“The United States does not—does not, I emphasize—seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said, “but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people.”