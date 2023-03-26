KRG’s ninth cabinet projects for 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet has launched numerous projects in 2023 to modernize and reform various sectors. Below are highlights of the projects initiated so far:

Exporting Kurdistan Region pomegranates

The Kurdistan region grows numerous types of high-quality pomegranates.

A total of 8,500 acres of land in the Region has been planted with pomegranate trees. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, more than 43,000 tons of pomegranates are produced annually. Exporting this domestic product was the KRG’s first step in its economic diversification and agricultural development agenda.

Kurdistan’s finest, organic produce now on shelves in four new markets: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.#Hanar pic.twitter.com/XK2Jf4chBf — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 12, 2023

Exporting Barwari apples

This year at the Davos forum, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani promoted Barwari apples to business leaders, including the Majid Al-Fatim Group of Companies—which owns Carrefour hypermarkets. The Company’s CEO, after carefully inspecting and determining the high-quality nature of the apples, contracted to purchase them to be sold throughout their chain stores. Considered one of the best products in the Region, the apples are currently sold in nine Carrefour markets in the Kurdistan Region and are expected to be exported to foreign markets later in 2023.

The apples were quality-tested both internally and in the United Arab Emirates. The results of the inspection revealed that the Barwari apples were of a high-quality and in line with international standards for export.

Kurdish Barwary apples now available across Kurdistan in 9 stores of international retail chains. pic.twitter.com/dDePYCpZU1 — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) February 1, 2023

Electronic visa portal

KRG launched an online visa program to allow easier travel for visitors to the Kurdish Region. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced the new project on February 22, 2023.

The first of its kind, the new portal is available in three languages (Kurdish, Arabic, and English) and allows visitors to apply for a visa online.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of the KRG’s first e-Visa portal (http://visit.gov.krd), in line with our promise to become a fully digital government by the end of 2025,” Barzani announced on Twitter.

I’m pleased to announce the launch of the KRG’s first e-Visa portal (https://t.co/EwkBlqVVhN), in line with our promise to become a fully digital government by the end of 2025. pic.twitter.com/CFCNsh7rEj — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 22, 2023

“My Account” initiative

PM Barzani on February 28, 2023 announced the soft launch of a new banking initiative, “My Account.”

“Today marks the soft launch of the My Account initiative, a financial inclusion program for public sector employees, pensioners and security forces,” PM Barzani revealed in a tweet.

“My Account” will provide a safe, transparent, and convenient way for government workers and pensioners to access their salaries through a network of ATMs that will grow to cover over 1,000 locations in the Kurdistan Region.

The new initiative will enable sector employees to access modern banking services, such as loans, savings products, domestic and international transfers, international cash withdrawals, and online digital payments.