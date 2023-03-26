Politics

KRG's top delegation met with the Iraqi Premier

The delegation also met with Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdulghani, to discuss the International Chamber of Commerce court decision to suspend oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to Turkey.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG delegation (left) during their meeting with the delegation of the Iraqi Oil Ministry, March 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Oil Ministry)
KRG delegation (left) during their meeting with the delegation of the Iraqi Oil Ministry, March 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Oil Ministry)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Muhammed Shia Al Sudani Iraqi oil ministry International Chamber of Commerce KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) senior delegation on Sunday met with Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, in Baghdad.

The delegation also met with Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdulghani, to discuss the International Chamber of Commerce court decision to suspend oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to Turkey, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

A new mechanism and information about the Region’s oil exports, following the decision, were discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

The KRG delegation, which included Kamal Mohammed Salih, the Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Umed Sabah, the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, and Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, traveled to Baghdad on the recommendation of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in order to continue negotiations to resolve Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues, per the statement.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive