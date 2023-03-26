KRG's top delegation met with the Iraqi Premier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) senior delegation on Sunday met with Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, in Baghdad.

The delegation also met with Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdulghani, to discuss the International Chamber of Commerce court decision to suspend oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to Turkey, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

A new mechanism and information about the Region’s oil exports, following the decision, were discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

The KRG delegation, which included Kamal Mohammed Salih, the Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Umed Sabah, the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, and Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, traveled to Baghdad on the recommendation of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in order to continue negotiations to resolve Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues, per the statement.