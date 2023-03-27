Kurdistan Region’s oil export to resume by end of this week, says lawmaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a halt on Saturday at the request of the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Region’s oil export to Turkey’s Ceyhan port will resume by the end of this week, a Kurdish lawmaker, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Nahro Rawandzi, a Kurdish lawmaker at the Iraqi parliament’s energy committee, told Kurdistan 24 that the financial loss from halting the 400,000 barrels of Kurdish oil on a daily basis is estimated at $35 million.

Following the official announcement of a ruling in favor of Iraq by the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, Baghdad requested the Turkish authorities to halt the oil export through the pipeline.

Ankara and Baghdad have been in a legal battle since 2014 over the Kurdish oil export through the Ceyhan pipeline.

In response to the ruling, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said it would continue its talks with the Iraqi government to reach an understanding on the hydrocarbon issue, which constitutes the outstanding differences between the two sides.

A KRG delegation visited Baghdad on Sunday and met with the country’s top oil officials to discuss the matter.