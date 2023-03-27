We expect the oil-related issue to be resolved like the budget: KRG Minister of Finance and Economy

Erbil — Awat Janab Noori, Minister of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Monday received Cho Kijoung, Consul General of South Korea in Erbil, according to a readout.

Erbil-Baghdad ties and oil and budget issues were discussed in the meeting, per the readout from KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Minister of Finance and Economy revealed in the meeting that they expect the agreement reached between the political parties in the state coalition to form the Iraqi government, that led to the approval of the budget bill of the Kurdistan Region, will also be the framework to resolve the oil-related issues.

Yesterday, the KRG senior delegation, which included Kamal Mohammed Salih, the Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Umed Sabah, the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, and Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, traveled to Baghdad on the recommendation of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in order to continue negotiations to resolve Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues.