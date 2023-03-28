Canada to continue military mission in Middle East, including Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on Monday announced that the Government of Canada has extended Operation IMPACT until March 31, 2025 in the Middle East, which includes the Canadian mission in Iraq.

Important news that will allow allow Canadian training and capacity-building support to regional partners like #Iraq to continue! 🇨🇦🇮🇶 https://t.co/Kz6xM8drGt — Gregory Galligan 🇨🇦 (@Greg_Galligan) March 28, 2023

Gregory Galligan, Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Iraq, in a tweet underscored the importance of continuing to train and build capacity support for regional partners, like Iraq.

Operation IMPACT enables Canada to contribute to the Global Coalition against Daesh (ISIS), to NATO’s Mission in Iraq, and to building military capabilities of Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

“Our personnel deployed in Operation IMPACT are helping to advance stability and security in the Middle East,” Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, said, in a press release

“When I visited them in December, I saw directly how their presence makes a difference to our partners and allies.”

“With today’s extension, Canada is again demonstrating its commitment to our regional partners and NATO allies,” she added

Since its launch in 2014, Operation IMPACT has provided training to 4,500 Iraqi Security Force members, more than 3,400 members of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and 400 members of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Moreover, Canada continues to train, advise and assist operations with the Iraqi Security Forces.

Read More: Canadian soldier killed non-operational incident in Baghdad: Canadian Defense Department

In November, a Canadian Armed Forces member, Captain Eric Cheung, died in a non-operational related circumstances in Baghdad, Iraq.