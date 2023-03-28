Heavy rainfall fills a dam in drought-stricken Garmiyan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The recent heavy rainfall across the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the dry region of Garmiyan, has filled the area’s well-known dams, according to water authorities.

The water level at the Bawa Shaswar dam in northern Kifri has been decreasing for three consecutive years due to drought and scorching summer temperatures. But, this year’s rainfall has alleviated the concerns for a further drop of water levels.

Four dams in the area have been filled by excessive rainfall, Jabar Mahmood, the head of Bawa Shaswar Dam, told Kurdistan 24.

An increase of 30 cm is overflowing the spillways at Bawa Spi Dam, according to the official.

The agricultural sector in this area has been struggling with drought and lack of water for irrigation. As of Monday, the area has witnessed more than 270 mm of rainfall, according to Aziz Karim, an agricultural engineer, speaking to Kurdistan 24. In order for the region to thwart a dry year, it requires at least 250 mm of rainfall.

The farmers and livestock herders are in a “good state” according to the expert.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the adverse effects of climate change, including desertification, drought, reduced precipitation, and severe weather.

The country has faced numerous episodes of destructive flooding this year. Its river systems have hit dangerously low levels of water due to climate change.