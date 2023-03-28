German Foreign Minister stressed her country’s support to Kurdistan Region in a letter to President Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received a letter from Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, who expressed her gratitude for the friendly welcome she received during her visit to the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement.

Stressing her country's continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the German Foreign Minister reaffirmed the continued presence of German troops in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

Baerbock expressed her country's gratitude to the Kurdistan Region for sheltering the refugees since 2014, especially Yezidi and Christian refugees, the statement added.

She also reiterated her country's support for the return of refugees to their homes and encouraged the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to cooperate on this issue.

Moreover, she revealed that Germany believes it is important to work seriously to address the threat of climate change in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.