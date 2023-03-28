Politics

Reducing natural gas consumption key to reducing reliance on Russian supply: French Minister for Energy Transition

The French Minister explained that they maintain a neutral approach to the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, but expect to reduce its reliance on natural gas in the future. 
Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition of France, speaking to Kurdistan 24, March 26, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition of France, on Tuesday spoke to Kurdistan 24 on the sideline of the meeting of Energy ministers from the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) in Brussels.

The French Minister explained that they maintain a neutral approach to the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, but expect to reduce its reliance on natural gas in the future. 

“This is the first key action to be taken if we want to ensure our energy resilience” and gradual reduction of supply from the Russian side, Runacher stated,  and added that this required a conversation with producers in the international market.

A ban on coal-burning cars by 2035 was approved by all 27 EU members on Tuesday, after Germany dropped a last-minute blockade.

