Top Peshmerga delegation met with US military advisors

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MOPA) on Tuesday met with the head of the coalition advisors and senior security support team at the US Consulate in Erbil, according to a statement from the Peshmerga Ministry.

MOPA chief of staff, Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir, and Secretary-General Lieutenant Colonel Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq met with Colonel Javier Soria, deputy director of Military Advisor Group - North, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, and the senior security support team at the US Consulate in Erbil, Colonel Sanborn, attended the meeting, the statement added.

The importance of continued U.S. and international coalition support for the Kurdistan Region and coordination with the Peshmerga Forces were discussed in the meeting, per the statement.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Amin Sri, representatives of the Peshmerga units (80, 70), and the Accounting Director of the Ministry also participated in the meeting, according to the readout.

The U.S. continues to support Iraqi security and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, according to a renewed deal that was initially signed in 2016 under the leadership of the former Kurdistan Region President, Masoud Barzani.