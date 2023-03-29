KRG reduces working hours for government employees during Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) employees, including those with special needs, will work an hour less during the fasting month of Ramadan, the minister of labor and social affairs announced.

All employees of the ministry will work until 1 pm every weekday, Minister Kwestan Mohammad told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The basis of the decision is to reduce the workload of employees while they are fasting for 13 to 14 hours everyday.

The Ministry of Education has also announced reduced working hours for school teachers, citing similar reasons.

The Region’s moon-sighting committee declared Thursday the first day of Ramadan.

Lasting either 29 or 30 days, Muslims during the month will abstain from all kinds of drinking and eating from dawn to dusk.

Fasting is one of the main pillars of Islamic belief and is an obligation of all able-bodied believers.