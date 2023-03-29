Security

Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee received NATO mission in Iraq

A number of issues including the training of Iraqi security forces, strengthening military capabilities, as well as enhancing professional and efficient policies, were discussed in the meeting. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Abbas Al-Zamili, the Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament (right), during his meeting with Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci, March 29, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee
Abbas Al-Zamili, the Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament (right), during his meeting with Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci, March 29, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee
Iraq Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee NATO Mission Iraq Abbas Al-Zamili Lieutenant General Giovanni M Iannucci

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Committee on Security and Defense of the Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday received the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq, according to a statement from the committee’s media office. 

The NATO mission in Iraq (NMI), led by Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci, was welcomed by Abbas Al-Zamili, the Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, the statement added.

A number of issues including the training of Iraqi security forces, strengthening military capabilities, as well as enhancing professional and efficient policies, were discussed in the meeting. 

NMI fully respects Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. With a focus on non-combat capacity-building and advisory work, the NMI team provides advisory services to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, the Office of the National Security Advisor, and other national security institutions in Baghdad.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive