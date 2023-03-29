Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee received NATO mission in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Committee on Security and Defense of the Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday received the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq, according to a statement from the committee’s media office.

The NATO mission in Iraq (NMI), led by Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci, was welcomed by Abbas Al-Zamili, the Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, the statement added.

A number of issues including the training of Iraqi security forces, strengthening military capabilities, as well as enhancing professional and efficient policies, were discussed in the meeting.

NMI fully respects Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. With a focus on non-combat capacity-building and advisory work, the NMI team provides advisory services to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, the Office of the National Security Advisor, and other national security institutions in Baghdad.