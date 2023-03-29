Pre-Islamic relic found in Kurdistan Region’s Diyana district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A pre-Islamic relic has been found in the Diyana district of the independent administration of Soran during a water project.

Abdulwahhab Sulaiman, director of the archeology department of Soran, told Kurdistan24 that a pre-Islamic relic, including a large pot and a human skeleton, was found in the village of Sitkan in the Diyana district.

Sulaiman said the relic belongs to the Bronze Age (3300—1200 BC) and they plan to investigate the matter further.

He also revealed that the skeleton was distorted due to work on the project, but all the body parts remain intact and it seems to be a 50-year-old man buried facing east.