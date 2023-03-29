The construction of residential units for low-income tenants will begin soon: Erbil Governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani ordered the construction of 20,000 residential units for tenants in Erbil, according to a statement from the Governor of Erbil.

The project has been delayed due to changes in the land contracts, the statement added.

Preparations have already begun and the project’s investor will start implementing the plan in the near future, per the statement.

The names of tenants who filled out the forms will be available in the Erbil Provincial Office, according to the statement.

At the request of local authorities in the Christian-majority town of Ankawa, PM Barzani in December 2022 ordered that a percentage of the 20,000 units should be set aside for Christian tenants as well.

