Duhok Governor blames rise of unemployment on Turkish-PKK conflict

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Duhok Governorate has experienced a surge in unemployment due to the ongoing conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar told reporters.

"Most of the villagers cannot return to their homes and property due to the PKK. Therefore, they are unable to work," Governor Tatar said in a response to a question from Kurdistan 24.

Earlier this month, PM Barzani said the government has not been able to provide services to more than 800 villages bordering Turkey due to the ongoing conflict between Ankara and the PKK. PM Barzani urges both sides to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.

“We reject foreign interference in the affairs of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq by neighboring countries,” PM Barzani said, and added that the KRG will also not allow the Region to be used to destabilize its neighbors.

The conflict between the PKK and the Turkish military has been ongoing for several decades.

Bolstered by its drone capabilities, Turkey has recently ramped up its attacks against alleged PKK members in both Syria and Iraq.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has continued to call on the warring sides to take their conflict away from the populated areas.