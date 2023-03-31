PM Barzani congratulates both Iraqi and Kurdistan Region Communist parties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday congratulated the Communist Parties of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

“On the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of Kurdistan and Iraq, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Secretary, Central Committee, and all members and supporters of the party,” said PM Barzani.

Moreover, PM Barzani stressed the significant role that both parties played in Iraq’s political development, including contributing to the Kurdish people's liberation movement and the numerous sacrifices made.

Furthermore, PM Barzani hoped they would continue to defend the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people and promote the culture of democracy, pluralism, and freedom in Iraq, per the statement.

The Iraqi Communist Party, which is one of the oldest parties in Iraq, was established on March 31, 1934. The Party worked in secret throughout the Iraqi monarchy and the next four republics.

The Communist Party of Kurdistan was founded in 1993 after separating from the Iraqi Communist Party.