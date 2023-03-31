330 MW of electricity will be reduced in the Kurdistan Region: KRG Ministry of Electricity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Electricity announced that 330 megawatts (MW) of electricity will be reduced due to the halt of oil production in the Garmiyan and Khurmala oil fields.

Umed Ahmad, the spokesperson of the KRG Ministry of Electricity, said that the government must institute cost-saving measures in light of the recent decision of the International Chamber of Commerce that led to the halt of oil production in several Kurdish fields.

"Currently, 80 MW of electricity has been reduced from the power plant in Garmiyan, which produces electricity from the Hasira oil field, and 250 MW reduced from the power plant in Erbil, for a total of 330 MW,” the spokesperson explained.

"The Ministry of Electricity is trying to compensate for the decrease by relying on hydropower from the Dukan and Darbandikhan dams, and gas stations in Sulaimani and Erbil," he added.

At Baghdad’s request, Turkey halted the export of oil through its Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean on Saturday. The KRG was exporting nearly 400,000 bpd while Baghdad was sending 70,000 barrels a day through the pipeline.

The Kurdish government is currently in talks with Baghdad to find a new mechanism to resume exporting oil, following the court ruling.