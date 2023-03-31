Politics

Iraqi Parliament will convene on Sunday to discuss the recognition of the Halabja province

The government spokesperson, Basem Al-Awadi, on March 13 told Kurdistan 24 that the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved a bill to recognize Halabja as the 19th province and sent it to the Iraqi parliament for final passage. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Halabja Province Monument, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Halabja Province Monument, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Halabja Iraqi House of Representatives KRG Province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi House of Representatives will convene on Sunday to discuss the recognition of Halabja as a  province. 

The government spokesperson, Basem Al-Awadi, on March 13 told Kurdistan 24 that the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved a bill to recognize Halabja as the 19th province and sent it to the Iraqi parliament for final passage. 

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Cabinet Secretary Amanj Raheem in a Facebook post, “The Iraqi Council of Ministers decided today to complete the federal procedures for Halabja to be recognized as the province of Iraq.”

On December 31, 2013, the Iraqi parliament began the process of recognizing Halabja as a province, but the process was never completed.

Moreover, the KRG eighth cabinet on March 13, 2014, officially recognized Halabja as a province.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive