Iraqi Parliament will convene on Sunday to discuss the recognition of the Halabja province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi House of Representatives will convene on Sunday to discuss the recognition of Halabja as a province.

The government spokesperson, Basem Al-Awadi, on March 13 told Kurdistan 24 that the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved a bill to recognize Halabja as the 19th province and sent it to the Iraqi parliament for final passage.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Cabinet Secretary Amanj Raheem in a Facebook post, “The Iraqi Council of Ministers decided today to complete the federal procedures for Halabja to be recognized as the province of Iraq.”

On December 31, 2013, the Iraqi parliament began the process of recognizing Halabja as a province, but the process was never completed.

Moreover, the KRG eighth cabinet on March 13, 2014, officially recognized Halabja as a province.