Three Kurds running in Finnish Parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Finnish Parliamentary elections are due to be held on April 2, with 10 political parties competing for 200 seats.

Three Kurdish women—Gashaw Bibani, Seida Sohrabi, and Shirin Namiq—are running in the elections.

Gashaw Bibani is a candidate of the Left Alliance in the Uusimaa constituency. She was born in Kirkuk and has lived in Finland since the 1990s. Bibani holds a bachelor's degree in health development and has previously ran in municipal elections.

Seida Sohrabi is a candidate for the National Coalition Party. She was born in Sarpol-e Zahab, a Kurdish-populated city in western Iran. Sohrabi migrated to Ramadi with her family, then to Finland in the 1990s. She also holds a master's degree in political science.

Shirin Namiq is a Green League candidate from the Vaasa constituency. She was born in Kirkuk and has lived in Finland since the 1990s. She holds a master's degree in journalism.

Two thousand and 424 candidates are running in 11 constituencies in the Finnish Parliamentary elections. More than 4 million Finnish and 200,000 refugees are eligible to vote in this year's parliamentary elections.

Sanna Marin, Finnish prime minister and Europe’s youngest person holding this position will lead the Social Democratic Party.