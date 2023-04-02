Erbil-Baghdad oil and gas agreement will be announced in the next two days

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An informed source confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad will be announced in the next two days.

The source also revealed that a delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will go to Baghdad tomorrow to discuss the technical aspects of the final agreement between Erbil and Baghdad on the issue of oil exportation.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced today that the Iraqi government insists on accelerating the resumption of oil exportation from the Kurdistan Region to the Ceyhan port in Turkey.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on March 25 released a statement that “our recent understandings with Baghdad have laid the groundwork for us to overcome the arbitration ruling today.”

At Baghdad’s request, Turkey halted the export of oil through its Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean on Saturday. The KRG was exporting nearly 400,000 bpd while Baghdad was sending 70,000 barrels a day through the pipeline.