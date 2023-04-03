Politics

Iraq and Russia sign visa-exemption agreement

The spokesperson told the Iraqi News Agency that the agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
An agreement was signed on Monday between the Iraqi government and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev (Photo: Iraqi MFA)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Sunday announced that an agreement had been reached with Russia to exempt visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports.

The agreement was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Abd al-Rahman al-Husseini, and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev.

Al-Sahhaf also added that the agreement was to enhance the status of the Iraqi passport within the Ministerial Curriculum of the Iraqi Government.

 

