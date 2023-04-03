Economy

Iraqi parliament convenes on Wednesday for the first reading of the budget bill

The First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, has submitted the draft budget bill for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 to the Finance Committee. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi dinar. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Iraqi Parliament Budget oil Iraqi dinar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi parliament announced that a session will convene on Wednesday evening to begin consideration of the three-year federal budget bill approved by the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Monday. 

The spokesperson of the Iraqi government, Basim Alawadi, had previously announced that the budget proposal estimates that oil revenues will be 117.3 trillion Iraqi dinars while non-oil revenues will be 17.3 trillion Iraqi dinars.

The total proposed expenditure amounts to nearly  198 trillion Iraqi dinars, while investment projects are estimated at 47.5 trillion Iraqi dinars.

