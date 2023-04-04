Lahur Sheikh Jangi welcomes Erbil-Baghdad oil deal

Politics

author_image Kurdistan 24
Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabany is speaking during a video message in Sulaimani, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: Handout/Lahur Sheikh Jangy Talabani's Facebook)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lahur Sheikh Jangi, Co-President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Tuesday welcomed the recent agreement between Erbil and Baghdad on the resumption of oil export from the Kurdistan Region.

Jangi expressed his gratitude to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the Iraqi Premier, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani for making the right decision.

“Everyone should welcome every good decision, this agreement is in the interest of the Kurdish people … and will be the cornerstone of resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, within the framework of the constitution,” he said.

He also stated that while the agreement is temporary, it constitutes an important foundation for the general budget bill.

Moreover, the PUK co-President hoped that both sides would take the contents of the agreement seriously, as a step towards a final and long-term agreement between the two sides.

