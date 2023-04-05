Life style

Traffic congestion in Baghdad is a burden to Iraqis: Baghdad Mayor

A view of Tahrir Square in the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad during a dust storm, April 12, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Mayor of Baghdad, Ammar Musa Kazem, announced to the Iraqi News Agency that Baghdad needs a new plan to control traffic and build new roads.

"The traffic congestion in the city has become a major nuisance for citizens going to work," the mayor said.

Kazem revealed that Iraqi Premier Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani announced 19 projects last month to reduce traffic congestion. The first project has already begun. 

"The projects include two bridges connecting the east and west corridors of  the city,” he added.

The mayor stressed that all the ministers have worked hard to improve public transportation in Baghdad.

Moreover, he stated that Baghdad municipalities tasked with developing and widening new roads, have launched a major campaign to widen and repair streets.

