Life style

Prodigy in the Khalifan district of the Kurdistan Region

He is in the second-grade and one of the top students in his class, despite being disabled.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Yusuf Najat, a prodigy child from Jonala in the Khalifan district. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Yusuf Najat, a prodigy child from Jonala in the Khalifan district. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan prodigy Khalifan children Yusuf Najat Education

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Yusuf is a nine-year-old child prodigy, who lives in Jonala in the Khalifan district.

He is in the second-grade and one of the top students in his class, despite being disabled.

“He is one of the cleverest students and the first in his class,” Shawqi Mullah, the principal of Jonala School, told Kurdistan 24.

His father Najat, who is a blue-collar worker, walks nearly 500 meters to pick up Yusuf and his younger brother from school everyday. 

 “My son needs special treatment, and because there is no health center here, we have to take him to the Soran district,” he explained. 

“I thank the teachers for helping my son, as well as his colleagues,” Yusuf’s father said.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive