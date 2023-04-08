Prodigy in the Khalifan district of the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Yusuf is a nine-year-old child prodigy, who lives in Jonala in the Khalifan district.

He is in the second-grade and one of the top students in his class, despite being disabled.

“He is one of the cleverest students and the first in his class,” Shawqi Mullah, the principal of Jonala School, told Kurdistan 24.

His father Najat, who is a blue-collar worker, walks nearly 500 meters to pick up Yusuf and his younger brother from school everyday.

“My son needs special treatment, and because there is no health center here, we have to take him to the Soran district,” he explained.

“I thank the teachers for helping my son, as well as his colleagues,” Yusuf’s father said.