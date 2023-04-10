PM Barzani bids farewell to Italian commander in Iraq, welcomes military chief 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday welcomed the new Italian commander of the Italian contingent forces in Kurdistan and Iraq as well as bid farewell to his predecessor.

PM Barzani received Colonel Daniele Pisani, the outgoing commander of Italian forces as part of the international coalition against ISIS in Erbil, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The premier extended his gratitude for the Italian contingent's support for the Kurdistan Region and wished the Colonel success in his future endeavors.

PM Barzani also welcomed Colonel Stefano Salvadori, the incoming commander of the Italian contingent in Erbil, to his post and said he looked forward to working with him.

The two officials discussed enhancing Rome-Erbil bilateral relations as well as the Peshmerga reform program.

According to the statement, Italy will continue to support Peshmerga forces as part of the Coalition’s ongoing efforts, particularly in training Kurdish forces.

As part of the Coalition, the NATO member has been assisting Kurdish forces since 2014 in the fight against ISIS, whose self-proclaimed caliphate was defeated by Iraqi and Peshmerga forces, with US-coalition support.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the members of her country’s military mission in Erbil in December 2022.