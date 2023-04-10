Heavy rainfall expected in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information reported that heavy rainfall is expected in different parts of the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

In the evening, heavy rainfall is expected in the eastern parts of the Kurdistan Region. The temperature will drop 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, in the mountainous areas of the northwest and Duhok province, the statement reads.

The wind speed is projected to be 10 to 20 kilometers per hour, and might increase to 30 kilometers per hour.

On Tuesday, rainfall is expected to increase in most areas, with further drop in temperatures, and wind speeds of 10-20 kilometers per hour, according to the statement.

The high temperatures in the Kurdistan Region predicted to be:

Erbil: 19 degrees Celsius

Sulaimani: 20 degrees Celsius

Duhok: 18 degrees Celsius

Kirkuk: 23 degrees Celsius

Halabja: 23 degrees Celsius

Zakho: 19 degrees Celsius

Soran: 15 degrees Celsius

Garmiyan: 26 degrees Celsius