Iraqi Parliament Speaker to form a Sunni coordination framework

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, invited all Sunni political leaders to hold a meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad.

Those who were invited included Salim al-Jabouri, Osama al-Nujaifi, Saleh al-Mutlaq, Khamis Al-Khanjar, Rafi al-Issawi, Jamal Al-Karboli, Musana Samarai, and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

The aim of the meeting is to form a Sunni coalition to bring the Sunni groups under one umbrella in order to strengthen their position with the Shiite coordination framework.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that most of the prominent Sunni leaders have rejected the idea of forming a Sunni coordination framework, and are likely to boycott Tuesday's meeting.