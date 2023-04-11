The Iraqi Council of Ministers discuss residential and employment issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss several outstanding issues.

The Economic Council presented a memorandum on the issue of excessive truckloads and the importance of complying with specified weight limits.

With respect to financing of residential units, the Council decided to increase the residential fund and provide more loans to citizens.

With more than 1.5 million unemployed Iraqis, the Council discussed various options to assist people find jobs and expand the labor market.

To assist mothers and encourage their participation in the labor market, the Council agreed to increase the number of kindergarten classes for young children.