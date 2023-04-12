Rocket attacks put civilian population at risk: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On April 10, 2023, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responded to a 107 mm rocket that targeted Coalition Forces east of Deir Ezzor in northeast Syria. No Coalition forces were injured.

“Attacks of this kind place our civilian population, our forces, and our partners in the coalition at risk and undermine the safety of the region,” the SDF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the SDF said that the “attack did not result in any injuries to Coalition personnel, equipment, or facilities.

“One rocket struck the vicinity of the Coalition outpost and an additional rocket was found at the attack's point of origin,” CENTCOM reported in a statement issued earlier.

Iran and Iranian proxies have recently stepped up attacks on US troops in Syria. Iran wants to push US forces out of Syria and Iraq.

Despite this, the SDF said they are “committed to maintaining stability and security in northeast Syria through continued operations with Coalition Forces.”