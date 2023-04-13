Kurdistan Region has a special relationship with UAE, top Emirati official tells PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Describing the warm relations between Erbil and Abu Dhabi, a senior official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that the semi-autonomous region has a “special position” in the Gulf country.

Barzani received the UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs Abdulla Nasser Lootah on Thursday in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral ties between the two nations, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The Kurdish leader noted the “warm and special” relations between the UAE-Kurdistan Region, expressing his gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their “continued support” to the Kurdistan Region, the press release added.

The Kurdistan Region has a “special position” with the UAE leadership, Lootah told Barzani, per the statement.

The Emirati official reiterated his country’s commitment to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region and work together on projects of common interest.

The Region has significantly developed its relations with the UAE in recent years. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the country in mid-February and met with the president, vice president, and the emirs of Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah on the sidelines of the 2023 World Government Summit.

The UAE was one of the early Gulf countries to accept the export of pomegranates from the KRG, as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and markert Kurdish produce globally. This year, the government is planning to export other produce, including honey, figs, and apples.