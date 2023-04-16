Erbil-Baghdad must continue energy talks in ‘goodwill’, says World Bank consultant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the early April agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government on resuming Kurdish oil exports to Turkey, the two sides must continue their dialogue in goodwill, says a World Bank consultant.

The Iraq Policy Group, a research platform, has published an analysis of the April 4th agreement between Erbil and Baghdad after the Paris-based arbitration ruling.

“Both sides [Erbil and Baghdad] must now continue to negotiate in good faith, and Baghdad must engage Erbil as an equal partner,” Ranj Alaaldin, a World Bank consultant, told the Group, adding the Iraqi government must not “weaponize” the constitutional win.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani were hailed for the historic deal between the two sides, that could pave the way to finally resolve the long-standing energy disputes.

In a joint presser with Al-Sudani, Barzani said the deal is “temporary,” but the principles and spirit of the deal would be reflected in the budget deal and the oil and gas law.

“Turkey can still refuse to abide by the ruling, which was narrow in its scope, and does not preclude Turkey from facilitating exports by truck or through an alternative pipeline,” Alaadldin added.

The deal was a “landmark moment” in the relations between the two sides, he added.

The US, at different levels, has welcomed the deal between Erbil and Baghdad, encouraging the two sides to continue the negotiations.