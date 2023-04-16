We’re hopeful that the Kurdistan Region will move towards a brighter horizon: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday hosted a banquet dinner for a number of handymen and shopkeepers in Erbil.

PM Barzani began his speech by expressing gratitude to the Peshmerga forces and said, “We pay tribute to all the martyrs and their families. We are indebted to them."

"We have tried our best to serve you. Our enemies have attempted to prevent us from serving you and achieving our goals," the Prime Minister continued.

He confirmed that the Kurdistan Region is a peaceful and stable place not only for the Kurds but also for other people from other parts of Iraq who come to the Kurdistan Region.

“It is commendable to see that Kurdistan is a place of coexistence for different religions and nationalities,” the Premier noted.

"We are trying to establish political stability in Iraq and Kurdistan. We have always cooperated with all the parties and call for the unity of all patriotic forces that believe in protecting the Kurdistan Region and serving our citizens," Barzani reiterated that they will not cooperate with anyone who commits treachery, corruption, terrorism, intimidation, and using people for their own interests.

“We’re hopeful that the Kurdistan Region will move towards a brighter horizon. We have a stable region and we hope it will continue," Barzani stated.

Regarding the recent Erbil-Baghdad deal, the Prime Minister said that they have made every effort to resolve their outstanding issues with Baghdad and they have now reached the final stage of the agreement they signed with Iraq.

Concerning Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth Cabinet reform agenda, PM Barzani revealed that, "There were many infrastructures or institutions that did not exist. We have tried to build these institutions. The effects of these efforts will not be seen now in the future but after a while. All our efforts are for you to have a better and prosperous life.”

"I’m humbled to break today’s fast with folks working in Erbil’s bazaars," Barzani later wrote in a tweet.